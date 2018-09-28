Who have been the best summer signings of far?

We are six games into the 2018-19 Premier League season and both Liverpool and Manchester City have made impressive starts to the campaign, as the pre-season favourites.

There are also a few teams pulling up trees – Watford won their opening four fixtures of the season, Wolves are in the top half and have taken a point away from Old Trafford and another against defending champions Manchester City, whilst Bournemouth have won three of their opening six matches.

With a number of new faces moving to the most exciting football league in the world, here are four summer transfer we think have got off to the best start:

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Aleksandar Mitrovic was a key figure in Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs as manager Slavisa Jokanovic brought the Serbian striker in on loan from Newcastle United on deadline day of the January transfer window.

After making the move permanent over the summer, Mitrovic has started like a house on fire with five goals in his first six Premier League games, helping Fulham to 15th place where they currently sit.

James Maddison (Leicester City)

Leicester City spent £24 million on England under-21 James Maddison from Norwich City over the summer following the 21-year-old’s impressive displays in the second tier that earned him a place in the Team of the Year.

Maddison’s form has rolled over into the Premier League as he has made a very impressive start by scoring three goals and assisting another in his first six appearances. He even looked impressive on his debut against Manchester United on the opening night of the 2018-19 season.

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Chelsea aren’t afraid to splash the cash and the West London club were no different this summer when they paid £57 million to bring Jorginho from Napoli, joining Maurizio Sarri in his move from Italy to the Premier League.

The Brazilian-born Italian international has already attempted 98 more passes than any other player after only six games. The Chelsea midfielder has helped control the game for the Blues who have won five of their opening six matches.

Joao Moutinho (Wolves)

Wolves’ connection to Portugal helped them achieve promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since 2012 last season and manager Nuno added a Euro 2016 to his ranks this summer.

Joao Moutinho cost the West Midlands club just a mere £5 million from AS Monaco and scored his first goal in their 1-1 draw at Manchester United this past weekend.