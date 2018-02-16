Tips for choosing a Real Money Casino and Sportsbook

To date there are more than 800 online casinos operating on the internet. In order to keep their share of the market and increase their player base, many of the top casinos aim to provide the best features and services to players to remain everyones favourite casino.

The great thing about gambling online is that because there are so many online casinos and sportsbooks to choose from, the ball is very much in your court when choosing which one to deposit your money online with. None the less, in order to help you choose the best real money casino we’ve provided a number of factors that you should take into account when comparing them.

Does the Casino have a good Reputation and History?

The best online casinos tend to be those with a long history of providing excellent customer service, good software and an untarnished brand. Some of the best casinos such as NetBet Sport are more than 15 years old and have an excellent reputation and regard in the online communities. You can visit NetBet Sport and place your bets and be sure that you are in the hands of a great company.

Does the Casino offer Mobile Casino/Games?

Since more and more players prefers to place their bets via mobile phones today, of course you need to make sure that the casino you’re signing up to provides an excellent range of real money casino games that you can play on your mobile device or iPhone. Although many of the top casinos have already developed accessible casino games that can be downloaded on to your mobile very easily, there are a still a number of sites that have not provided this service yet.

Bonuses, Player Rewards and Special Promotions

I’m a big fan of picking casinos which offer massive bonuses for new players and generous re-load bonuses or VIP rewards for loyal players. Some casinos also currently offer exclusive bonuses/rewards for mobile casino players.

Before you sign up to an online casino, make sure that you’re getting the best deals including instant bonuses, rolling deposit bonuses and monthly rewards plans. Whales in particular should be interested in the VIP rewards section since there can be a massive void between good VIP programs and bad ones. Overall however, if you choose one of the major online casinos such as NetBet than this shouldn’t be a problem.