Three front runners for 2018 World Cup success

The Premier League season is reaching its crucial final stages and plenty of high-profile transfers are being made throughout the January window but, after the domestic campaign comes to a close, there is plenty more football action to look forward to.

It’s, of course, World Cup year, with Russia set to host the greatest football show on earth in the summer of 2018, as the best international teams on the planet prepare to collide for the biggest prize available.

So, with so many national juggernauts set to take Russia by storm, here are three of the main countries ready to battle it out for that famous trophy later this year.

Germany

Joachim Low once again has an incredible roster to take to Russian territory, with the reigning world champions boasting many great players from the top clubs around Europe.

This includes all of Manchester City duo Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane, who will likely earn Premier League medals this season, RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and experienced Bayern Munich midfielder Sami Khedira.

Wolfsburg frontman Mario Gomez could well lead the line for the Germans, or else Hoffenheim attacker Sandro Wagner, as Die Mannschaft attempt to earn yet another major international honour in Russia.

Brazil



Never count out the Brazilians in a World Cup, especially one that boasts the mercurial talents of PSG attacking superstar Neymar, who is quickly establishing himself as one of the best players on the planet alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

It’s not just Neymar that Samba boss Tite has to rely on this summer, with the manager also having recent Barcelona signing Philippe Coutinho and Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus at his disposal on Russian soil.

After their embarrassing 7-1 thrashing at the hands of eventual champions Germany in the last World Cup they hosted in 2014, Brazil will need a big showing to win back the love of the fans. Can Neymar inspire his side to glory? Don’t rule it out!

France

Another nation hoping to banish previous major tournament failure will be France, who famously lost to Portugal in the final of Euro 2016 on home soil.

The host nation of that European Championships tasted the bitter blow of a late extra-time goal to lose in front of their own supporters. They will, therefore, be even more inspired to go on and win their first major tournament since 2000, when they lifted Euro 2000.

Didier Deschamps has plenty of firepower to call upon as well, with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba set to play a pivotal role. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid marksman Antoine Griezmann is another star man for Les Bleus, alongside PSG starlet Kylian Mbappe and Red Devils talent Anthony Martial.