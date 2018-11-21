The Best Themed Sports Slot Games

Sports and Slot games certainly have a strong relationship!

Sport has a long history with traditional betting and therefore combining Slot games makes perfect sense. Sometimes we can be overwhelmed with the amount of sports slots themed games, so the online casino site, bgo online slots have whittled it down to the top 5 sports themed games.

Bearing in mind we are focusing on sports enthusiasts, we think these are the perfect slots which have great game play and graphics. Even if some of the sports we have included don’t rock your boat, it doesn’t mean they are not for you. Some of the games replicate real world stadiums where you can experience those huge sporting moments – and perhaps win some big money while you are at it.

Historically slots were not always themed and had a relatively retro feel to them but now online slot machines have quite a number of themes, below are some other popular ones to keep your eye on.

Ancient Worlds – Cleopatra, Golden Goddess and Secret of Atlantis

Fantasy – Age of Gods, Pixies of the Forest and Rainbow Riches

Holidays – Santa Surprise, Fruit Shop Christmas and Pumpkin Bonanza

Music – Jimi Hendrix, Britain’s Got Talent Superstar and Wild Beats

If you enjoy themed slot games – whether it’s sports, music, Ancient worlds etc… then head to bgo where they have over 600 games and counting, they also regularly update the slot games every Tuesday so you can be the first to give them a whirl!