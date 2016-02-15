Slide seamlessly from Football to Slots for new experiences

Are you happily awaiting the next round of football matches? Don’t worry, we are too. But while we’re online, we might as well expand our horizons a bit, have some fun and maybe collect some new stories to share with our mates next time we run into them. You need to consider playing free slots online, or as the Germans like to say: spielautomaten online kostenlos. No matter how you say it, the road ahead is clear: it’s time to seize control of your entertainment so that you’re never bored.

It’s really the worst feeling in the world to have so many options and not really know which road that you should take. Here’s why we think free slots are amazing:

Portability. You see, when you play these free slot games, you’re not at the mercy of your laptop anymore. Armed with just a smartphone, you can play as many free slots as you want. And if you want to take it to the next level and play for real money, you can do that too. As long as you have a recently updated smartphone, like a newer Android or an iPhone 5 or better, you can play from your phone. We’ve even seen some of our friends play with just the iPhone 4, but they didn’t get as good of an experience.

More Interactivity. If you’re just betting on football, you’re missing out on the sheer interactivity of free slot games. You can play as long as you want, which gives you time to unlock all of the hidden features of each slot you play. Yes, it’s true: there are features that the developers don’t really talk about, but can lead you to plenty of fun. It’s all up to random chance, so you might get these features or you might not. You have to keep playing in order to see what you can win.

More Winnings. Even if you decide that you just want to play for fun, you’ll have a great time. There’s just something about the thrill of winning. Sure, there will be times where we don’t win a round of slots. Between all of the free spins, scatters, and stacked wilds, you’re bound to win something. In the event that you don’t win anything, all you have to do is just spin again. Check it out as soon as you can; this level of fun shouldn’t be delayed for very long!