Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League Match Preview

The Liverpool vs Man Utd fixture has always been an entertaining game which has always been marked as one of the biggest rivalry’s in the world of Football. The next time these two teams meet is on the 17th October 2016 and you can be sure this fixture, amidst all of their recent results, is going to be another cracker to add to the fixtures history. Both teams are fighting for the Premier League title this season and recent performances suggest both teams have a chance of doing so if they get down to business – and this fixture will give both teams opportunities to do just that.

Liverpool Preview

Liverpool have already scored 18 goals in the Premier League campaign this season with just 7 games played, and that would suggest they are in very good form coming into this game against their rivals Man Utd. Liverpool have won 5 of their 7 opening games and sit in 4th spot in the league on 16 points, just 2 points behind the leaders Man City. In recent seasons Liverpool haven’t really had a good go at winning the league but if they can keep up with the form as shown above then they will definitely be up there with a chance.

Liverpool have won 4 of their last 4 premier league games against the likes of Leicester, Chelsea, Hull, and Swansea which just goes to show their good form so far. They will be confident coming into this game against a Man Utd side that just came off the back of a draw at Old Trafford to the relegation fighters Stoke City.

Man Utd Preview

It’s looking like the same old Man Utd so far this season and even with the introduction of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Eric Bailley, they still haven’t managed to go out all guns blazing as of yet. Of course, they had a really good performance against Leicester when beating them 4-1 at Old Trafford and they were very unlucky not to beat Stoke at home with all the chances they had created – so you can definitely see glimpses of the old Man Utd returning and they are improving with every game they play.

It looked like Man Utd were going to have a good season with their first 3 games ending in wins in the premier league but that form soon crumbled with 2 straight losses to Man City and Watford. Man Utd have looked a lot better ever since Jose Mourinho dropped Rooney to the bench so he could end up playing the same team that were very unlucky to Stoke at Old Trafford last time out.

Conclusion

Both teams have put in some really good performances in their last couple of outings which would suggest this game has the potential to go down in history as one of the best. Liverpool are currently scoring goals and Man Utd are creating a lot of chances so you can expect this game to be pretty open with a few goals.

Liverpool have the added advantage in the sense they are playing in front of their own fans at Anfield but Man Utd have always performed there so it could end up being a really good game. Man Utd’s defence have made a couple of errors in recent games and Liverpool’s defence have also done the same. Liverpool have conceded 10 goals this season and Man Utd have conceded 8, so it wouldn’t be surprising if this game ended up finishing with a couple of goals each in a 2-2 draw.