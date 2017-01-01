Manchester City made a statement of intent in the Champions League in their 3-1 victory over Barcelona at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s men dominated the contest to keep themselves on track for progressing into the knockout phase as they attempt to reach the final of Europe’s elite competition for the first time in their history. “duke-0525” (CC BY 2.0) by Thomas Rodenbücher The Citizens have played with an attacking flair both on the continent and the Premier League, scoring 10 goals in their four Champions League matches, although they have been exposed at the back due to their forward pressing. That could…
Chelsea climbed to the top of the Premier League table after their 5-0 win over Everton, which prompted bookies to recalculate their odds for the title. The London side also laid down a marker for their opponents, showing that they could be the team to beat this season. Liverpool played the next day, though, and turned the title race on its head again. They smashed six goals past Watford in the 6-1 victory and basically told their title rivals: “Anything you can do, we can do better.” “Coutinho Goal” (CC BY 2.0) by Dean.Jones Until their annihilation of Watford at…
The Liverpool vs Man Utd fixture has always been an entertaining game which has always been marked as one of the biggest rivalry’s in the world of Football. The next time these two teams meet is on the 17th October 2016 and you can be sure this fixture, amidst all of their recent results, is going to be another cracker to add to the fixtures history. Both teams are fighting for the Premier League title this season and recent performances suggest both teams have a chance of doing so if they get down to business – and this fixture will…
Going over your gaming options in Asia? You’re not the only one. Sure, people are lining up to see what they can do to maximize their profits. You could play one of a dozen slot games, but let’s face it…you’re out on the hunt. It’s all about the thrill, the sense of adventure, and the feeling that you’re moving towards something greater than what a few fruit machine pulls could give you. This brings us squarely to sports betting, and how you can make it profitable for your own interests. But before you can maximize your bets, you have to…
Are you happily awaiting the next round of football matches? Don’t worry, we are too. But while we’re online, we might as well expand our horizons a bit, have some fun and maybe collect some new stories to share with our mates next time we run into them. You need to consider playing free slots online, or as the Germans like to say: spielautomaten online kostenlos. No matter how you say it, the road ahead is clear: it’s time to seize control of your entertainment so that you’re never bored. It’s really the worst feeling in the world to have…
Attacking is the term used to describe the movement of the team in possession of the ball. It is not simply the act of shooting on goal or the play of the team in front of the net; it is more complex than that; it is the movement of the players and the ball for the team who has possession. Therefore, any time a team is in possession they are in the attacking phase. Before a team can properly attack in the attacking phase there must first be an understanding of shape, possession and combination play. The collection of these…
England surround a lot of controversy when it comes to playing football, many managerial debates, player debates and debates amongst the support and media. One thing that annoys fans the most is the inclusions into the team, which at times can be confusing. In recent years we have seen many odd and random inclusions into the international team – based on a player sudden good league form or a player who suits the managers play. Yet, they contribute nothing.. 1. Gareth Barry This is the first man on my list. Barry had a great time at Aston Villa, leading their team out week in…
The good football matches always leave us with plenty of anticipation. Who will win? How will the score come down? If you follow football betting at all, you know that the straight win isn’t really the best bet to lay down. So the handicapper looks at a wide variety of features. The field, the players, the past performance, and the sentiment in the marketplace…it’s all connected. The average handicapper may spend five hours just lining up data before they make a decision one way or the other. When you’re putting real money on the line, this type of thing is…
Before this clash Liverpool must have been flowing in confidence following their dismantling of Chelsea at The Bridge the previous Sunday and their promising 1-0 win over Rubin Kazan mid-week. Despite their confidence Palace do have a very good record vs. Liverpool recently and fans acknowledge that this may be their ‘bogey’ team. Palace have managed 3 positive results against Liverpool in their previous 3 league meetings. Line-Ups The Game The game started poorly for Liverpool as Palace used their pace and power to take advantage of Liverpool’s weary legs after their long trip to Russian midweek – a message…
Arsenal are one of the Premier League’s in-form sides and the Gunners moved to the top of the table after a hardfought 2-1 victory against Roberto Martinez’s Everton on Saturday evening. Goals from Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny were enough to earn all three points for Arsene Wenger’s side to cap off an excellent seven days for the north London outfit. Last weekend, Arsenal earned a 3-0 victory away at Watford, while they kept their Champions League dreams alive with a phenomenal 2-0 win against Bayern Munich earlier in the week. Wenger was clearly overjoyed at Arsenal’s victory on Saturday…