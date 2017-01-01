Going over your gaming options in Asia? You’re not the only one. Sure, people are lining up to see what they can do to maximize their profits. You could play one of a dozen slot games, but let’s face it…you’re out on the hunt. It’s all about the thrill, the sense of adventure, and the feeling that you’re moving towards something greater than what a few fruit machine pulls could give you. This brings us squarely to sports betting, and how you can make it profitable for your own interests. But before you can maximize your bets, you have to…